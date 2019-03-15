What makes a valuable Batman comic book cover? When does Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hit home video? Did you know Matt Bomer played Superman in Japanese car commercials? What’s the runtime for Hellboy? Want to see an early Skrull concept art design for Captain Marvel? Did Mark Ruffalo give up any Avengers: Endgame spoilers when hooked up to a lie detector? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel unboxed a bunch of the new official Captain Marvel toys and merchandise that is now available on shelves.

Comic Book Resources takes a look at what the most valuable Batman comic book cover might be right now and why.

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits digital May 14 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on June 4.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo have received CinemaCon’s Directors of the Year Award.

Matt Bomer, once rumored for the role of Superman, actually played him in some Japanese car commercials.

The Flash movie that continues to be stuck in development is now slated to start shooting November this year.

Brie Larson fully supports this fanmade Sailor Moon-style anime rendering of her character Captain Marvel.

Reportedly the reboot of Hellboy coming soon to theaters next month clocks in at exactly 120 minutes long.

