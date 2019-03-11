How would J. Jonah Jameson deal with the snap of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What is Captain Marvel‘s CinemaScore? Did you know an X-Men actor walked off set during production? Who is John Glover playing in Shazam? What caused the continued delay of the Gambit movie? Need an explanation of where the Tesseract has been in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Lex Luthor has a real problem with Superman in this new promo for the next episode of Supergirl on The CW.

Rian Johnson dubbed the pathetic review bomb of Captain Marvel the equivalent of a Certified Fresh badge.

What would it be like if J. Jonah Jameson was in 'Avengers: Endgame'? J.K. Simmons reprised his 'Spider-Man' character to give us a taste. Interview: https://t.co/4Sy0eP7PRy pic.twitter.com/pjDopf1wm7 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 5, 2019

J.K. Simmons returns as J. Jonah Jameson to act as if The Daily Bugle had to write about the snap of Thanos.

The Rotten Tomatoes audience score for Captain Marvel is low but it still ended up with an “A” CinemaScore.

The first season of Doom Patrol on the DC Universe streaming service continues with the fifth episode, “Paw Patrol.”

Bodied director Joseph Kahn said, “No superhero movie fails.” Fantastic Four director Josh Trank begs to differ.

Brie Larson surprised some Saturday night moviegoers at screenings of Captain Marvel, even serving popcorn.

Meet the many female comic creators of the 1940s in a special new video spotlight from Marvel Entertainment.

