Who has the best suits of all the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? How much did Captain Marvel make in Thursday night previews? When are all the Arrowverse shows having their season finales? What would The Avengers cast have looked like if the movie was made in the 90s? Which DC Comics characters might appear in Black Adam? Did you hear picture is locked for Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Have you seen this ranking of the superhero and villain suits of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Pathetic trolls desperate to disparage Captain Marvel have already bombed the Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

Shane West is introduced as Bane in the promo for the upcoming episode of Gotham‘s fifth and final season.

Captain Marvel scored $20.7 million in Thursday night preview shows, the 5th biggest Marvel Studios opening.

Brie Larson and the cast of Captain Marvel plays a round of superhero “Would You Rather?” with BuzzFeed.

Comic Book Resources takes a closer look at the progressive values of Marvel Comics and creator Stan Lee.

Here’s a painting created by Marvel concept artist Andy Park for the inside cover of The Art of Captain Marvel.

The CW has announced the May finale dates for all the Arrowvese shows, but Black Lightning is over this month.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.