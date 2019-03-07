When Arrow is over, does that mean Stephen Amell is done with the character? Want to hear Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson get down to some Carpool Karaoke? How are trolls coping with being unable to trash Captain Marvel on Rotten Tomatoes? What happens to Clark Kent‘s clothes after he rips them off to become Superman? How is DC Comics celebrating the 80th anniversary of Batman at SXSW? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Daily Show contributor Dulce Sloan makes Storm-inspired tournedos of beef for Marvel’s Eat the Universe.

What happens to Clark Kent‘s clothes when he rips them off and turns into Superman in the middle of Metropolis?

Captain Marvel co-stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson get their groove on in a new Carpool Karaoke.

Ernie Hudson will have a guest star role in the current seventh season of Arrow as a Four Star General of the DIA.

It’s time for The Flash to stop Cicada in “Failure Is An Orphan,” the next episode of the DC series on The CW.

Since the trolls can’t feed on fake Captain Marvel reviews at Rotten Tomatoes, they’ve moved over to IMDb now.

Get the full tracklisting for the Captain Marvel soundtrack, which will be available tomorrow with the movie.

Stephen Amell teased that the end of Arrow as a series doesn’t mean he’ll be done playing character forever.

