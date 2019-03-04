Which Marvel movie has the most jokes in it? Which female superheroes and super villains are the favorites among Fandango users? Does an Avengers: Endgame LEGO set tease a big climactic battle with Thanos? What’s the deal with this Batmobile shell abandoned in the woods? Want to see Christopher Reeve put into Justice League footage? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ruby Rose is doing some fight training in preparation for the upcoming Batwoman TV series on The CW.

A new Fandango survey has ranked their favorite female superheroes and super villains. Who came out on top?

Ready to destroy your opponents? Just say the word! #Shazam is available NOW in @Injustice2Go! Download: https://t.co/Pf0tr10Ll2 @ShazamMovie in theaters worldwide April 2019 pic.twitter.com/KJfqktdqyP — DC (@DCComics) March 2, 2019

Shazam, featuring the likeness of Zachary Levi, is now a playable character on the Injustice 2 mobile game.

DC’s Aquaman movie has now passed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on the domestic box office charts.

For some reason, there’s a Captain Marvel ad featuring Kris Jenner that’s airing all over the E! Network.

The original Shazam series that ran for three seasons on CBS from 1974 to 1976 is available on DC Universe.

Fans on Reddit are wondering just where the hell this abandoned Batmobile shell in the woods came from.

Famous conservative blowhard and actor James Woods is being a jerk about messages in Captain Marvel.

