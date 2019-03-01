What if the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will Agents of SHIELD end after the seventh season? Can you see what’s in a series of Captain Marvel Magic Eye posters? Want to see how all the Batman: The Animated Series were recently ranked? What are the limitations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel gets a new recruit in this Funny or Die trailer mash-up of the MCU and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

New Line executive and Game Night producer Michael Disco has boarded The Flash movie as a producer.

Call them beep them if you wanna reach them! Check out this team up! Marvel Studios @captainmarvel in theaters March 8th. pic.twitter.com/iUQkcvX1AF — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) February 26, 2019

Brie Larson teamed up with Sadie Stanley in a double promotion of both Captain Marvel and Kim Possible.

Doom Patrol showrunners Jeremy Carver and Sarah Schechter clarify the universe connection to Titans.

In the preview for “It’s Either Life or Death,” the next episode of Gotham, Jim Gordon takes a bullet to the gut.

Clark Gregg says Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is likely to end after season seven, which just began shooting.

Remember these Magic Eye photos from the 90s? Captain Marvel certainly does. This one isn’t a sailboat though.

Len Wiseman posted a creepy behind the scenes glimpse at the production of DC Universe‘s Swamp Thing.

