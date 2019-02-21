Are you ready for Captain Marvel to arrive on Future Fight? How about Shazam on Injustice 2 mobile? Which rapper is pretty upset about the cancellation of The Punisher? What’s one thing David Harbour tried to avoid while making Hellboy? Why did Thanos give Loki an Infinity Stone instead of keeping it himself? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Captain Marvel is coming to the world of Marvel Games by bringing a bunch of new features to Future Fight.

Eminem wrote a very direct tweet about the cancellation of The Punisher and told Netfix they are “blowing it.”

A new video for the Injustice 2 mobile game is teasing the arrival of Shazam as a new character in the game.

Marvel’s Iron Fist season 2 showrunner M. Raven. Metzner reacted to the end of Marvel shows on Netflix.

The season finale of The Gifted is coming up on FOX, so find out what’s coming up next for the mutant series.

Yahoo breaks down how Black Panther and Aquaman may have changed the face of new superhero movies.

Just revealed! An all-new tribute to Detective Comics #27 — the first appearance of Batman. This is a Detective Comics #1000 variant exclusively available from Alex Art! Pre-orders start next Tuesday Feb. 26 — join the waitlist here: https://t.co/ubAhXNvCkh#Batman80 #Batman pic.twitter.com/YlTQnckhOI — Alex Ross (@thealexrossart) February 19, 2019

Alex Ross created this stunning variant cover recreation of the Batman‘s first appearance in Detective Comics.

James Wan offered his support to director David F. Sandberg as fans get impatient about DC’s Shazam.

