Want to see the opening credits for Doom Patrol even if you don’t have DC Universe? Who is voicing Wonder Woman in a new DC Comics animated movie? Which character might make a surprise appearance on the final season of Jessica Jones? What are the origins of the famous comic panel of Batman slapping Robin? How did Krysten Ritter respond to news of Jessica Jones being canceled? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you don’t have DC Universe, you can still watch the opening credits sequence from the new Doom Patrol series.

Rosario Dawson is rumored to return as Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman: Bloodlines animated movie.

What’s so funny about truth, justice and the American way in the new episode of Supergirl coming next week?

There might be a surprise appearance by a certain Jessica Jones character before the end of the third season.

Here’s a tease of what’s coming in the next episode of Doom Patrol, which just started streaming on DC Universe.

The creator of the Second Coming comic about Jesus learning from a superhero explains why it was canceled.

Concept artist Jared Krichevsky shared this early development design for Venom, which is pretty terrifying.

Zachary Levi was hoping for a trilogy of movies featuring Thor and the Warriors Three, but it didn’t happen.

