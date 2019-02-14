Who is voicing M.O.D.O.K. in the new Hulu animated series? Are you ready for Captain Marvel to arrive in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Did a leaked LEGO set give up a spoiler for War Machine in Avengers: Endgame? How much did Brie Larson get paid for Captain Marvel? When can we expect a new Hellboy trailer? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Conan is making a big comeback to Marvel Comics with the new series Savage Sword of Conan this year.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld thinks Daniel Radcliffe and Zac Efron are far too famous to play Wolverine.

The NAACP Image Awards gave Black Panther a total of 13 nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture.

Patton Oswalt confirmed that he will also voice M.O.D.O.K. in the upcoming Hulu animated series he’s writing.

Check out Captain Marvel getting in on the action of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 for the Nintendo Switch.

DC Comics has canceled the Jesus Christ superhero comic Second Coming, but it will still get released elsewhere.

One fan did the Lord’s work by turning Will Smith as the Genie in Aladdin into a horrifying new kind of Thanos.

Dane Cook wrote an apology letter to the casting directors of Captain America for tweeting about his audition.

