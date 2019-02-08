Avengers Endgame Promo Image

When does Justice League vs The Fatal Five arrive? What can we expect from the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD? Want to see an Avengers: Endgame trailer cut in the style of Dunkirk? Who really voiced Wonder Woman in The LEGO Movie 2? Will Charles Xavier have hair when he appears on Legion? Do you want to see Robert Pattinson as Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five hits digital on March 30th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD on April 16th.

Clark Gregg talked about some of the story arcs we’ll see unfold in the upcoming Agents of SHIELD season six.

Funko released a little Captain Marvel trailer announcing the arrival of the Marvel characters on shelves.

Aquaman has now passed Deadpool 2 at the domestic box office and will soon pass Suicide Squad as well.

Boss Logic decided to play into a rumor about Robert Pattinson playing Batman and created this mock-up.

Rachel Skarsten has been cast as the villain Alice in The CW’s upcoming Batwoman pilot with Ruby Rose.

An image of The Avengers in new costumes from Endgame appeared in an Orville Redenbacher promotion.

Gotham showrunner John Stephens says the finale of the series will feel somewhat like a Batman show pilot.

