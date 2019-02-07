When will the third season of Jessica Jones come to Netflix? Who will the villains be in the Batman prequel series Pennyworth? What is the one thing Anthony & Joe Russo regret about their two Avengers movies? How did Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds end their social media feud? When will Black Widow start shooting instead of this month? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Difficult People creator Julie Klausner joins Marvel’s Eat the Universe for a Captain America inspired meal.

Apparently the third (maybe final) season of Jessica Jones will arrive on Netflix sometime during this summer.

Name a better villain. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/XSmOFdxB86 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 6, 2019

Netflix has planted their feet in The Joker‘s corner by daring all of their Twitter followers to name a better villain.

New set photos from the Birds of Prey production give us a much better look at Jurnee Bell as Black Canary.

Find out what it’s like to go on Disney Cruise’s Marvel Day at Sea hero experience with host Ryan Penagos.

The upcoming Batman prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth will involve descendants of Jack the Ripper.

Grey Matter Art has new Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man prints available, but one of them is already sold out.

Marvel Comics gave another tribute to Stan Lee by recently featuring a 1967 “Stan’s Soapbox” in new issues.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.