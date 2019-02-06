Want to see the first trailer for Justice League vs The Fatal Five? Will too many Marvel Studios movies start to cancel each other out? Did you hear about that silly rumor involving Henry Cavill demanding director and script approval for Man of Steel 2? Did Chris O’Dowd really forget he was in Thor: The Dark World? What is Captain Marvel‘s MPAA rating? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the first trailer for the new, upcoming DC Comics animated movie Justice League vs The Fatal Five.

Man of Steel supporting star Christopher Meloni threw his hat in the ring to be the new Batman in the DCEU.

Renowned comic artist Alex Ross shared this retrospective video in honor of the 25th anniversary of Marvels.

ABC isn’t moving forward with the female-centric superhero drama series they were developing with Marvel.

Comic Book Resources wonders if Tony Stark will end up wielding an Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame.

It looks like the home video release of Aquaman will have a special sneak preview of the upcoming Shazam.

A batch of new Aquaman concept art shows off the various vehicles and creatures utilized in the big battles.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that they don’t plan on messing with the R-rated success of Deadpool.

