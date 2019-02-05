When does Cloak and Dagger return to Freeform? Which Batman villain did Shane West almost play on Gotham instead of Bane? Who is Clark Gregg playing in the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD? What one thing did Hans Zimmer dislike about The Dark Knight score? Will New Mutants really get a theatrical release? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Supergirl gets a new ally to take on the threats against National City in the new upcoming episode “Menagerie.”

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger will return to Freeform this spring with a two-hour premiere at 8pm ET on April 4.

The second season of Black Lightning continues with “Pillar of Fire,” the third chapter in The Book of Secrets.

Shane West was originally lined up for the role of Mr. Freeze on Gotham but ended up playing Bane instead.

The team is back together on Arrow, but now they’re being targeted by a serial killer called the Star City Slayer.

Clark Gregg confirmed he’ll be back for Agents of SHIELD season six, but somehow not as Agent Phil Coulson.

The moment you've all been waiting for has arrived! Get your tickets to see #CaptainMarvel NOW and get your hands on this exclusive poster by @Cakes_Comics from March 8 – 10. T&Cs apply – https://t.co/UL7hqzrR83 pic.twitter.com/7i6XEwcdOF — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) February 5, 2019

Odeon Cinemas revealed a new poster for Captain Marvel, which fans will be available to get on opening weekend.

Marvel stars Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson will present at the Academy Awards later this month.

