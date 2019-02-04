When will the next Shazam trailer arrive? Did you hear that new Batman: Arkham game rumor was debunked? Who almost had Jude Law‘s role in Captain Marvel? Will Chris Evans direct some episodes of Marvel’s shows for Disney+? What’s up with that Batman Beyond animated movie rumor? Who attended the Stan Lee tribute? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a sneak preview of the second half of the new season of DC Universe’s animated Young Justice: Outsiders.

A new, longer trailer for this year’s Shazam may end up getting released sometime in the middle of this month.

Anthony Russo recently celebrated his birthday, and the cake made him every Avengers: Infinity War character.

Recent rumors about another Batman: Arkham game from Rocksteady Studios have been debunked, unfortunately.

The comedy duo The Lucas Bros. (22 Jump Street) had some fun exploring NYC in the Spider-Man PS4 game.

Meg DeLacy and Jake Austin Walker have joined the cast of the upcoming Stargirl series over at DC Universe.

Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law join Brie Larson in the spotlight of an international Captain Marvel poster.

Thanks to its recent PG-13 release over in China, the highest grossing X-Men movie ever is now Deadpool 2.

