Who are the new Guardians of the Galaxy? Want to buy a fanmade version of the Batmobile from The Dark Knight Trilogy? Why is it hard to watch Warner Bros. comic book movies and TV shows on Amazon right now? Did you notice the inconsistency between the Captain America: Civil War credits scene and the opening of Spider-Man: Homecoming? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Flash returns with a new episode called “Memorabilia” next Tuesday, and you can watch a new promo now.

Omaze has a new charity campaign offering you the chance to browse and vist the DC Comics archive and offices.

Black Lightning opened up The Book of Secrets: Chapter One with a promo for the next episode “Prodigal Son.”

The new Spider-Man PlayStation 4 game was the best-selling superhero video game title in about 15 years.

A skeleton from the closet of Oliver Queen‘s family comes back to haunt him in the next episode of Arrow.

A fanmade version of the Batmobile from The Dark Knight Trilogy is up for auction by Historics Auctioneers.

Marvel Comics has finally revealed the entire roster of the new Guardians of the Galaxy. Find out more here.

Amazon is having another dispute with Warner Bros., so their comic book titles aren’t easily available to watch.

Concept artist John Gallagher revealed the best look yet at the Batmobile that was briefly featured on Titans.

The credits scene in Captain America: Civil War creates an inconsistency with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

David F. Sandberg shared a little behind the scenes info about a shot from the recent Shazam sneak peek spot.

Kevin Feige reacted to the Oscar nominations for Black Panther and gave plenty of love to Ryan Coogler for it.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller celebrated their Oscar nomination like this.

The recent Shazam extended TV spot, hints at the possibility of Dr. Sivana not being the true villain after all.

Here’s a new clip from the DC animated movie Reign of the Supermen featuring Eradicator taking on Steel.

X-Men franchise director Bryan Singer is facing new sexual abuse allegations from an article at The Atlantic.

You can be stylish, patriotic and nerdy at the same time with this new pair of Captain America high top sneakers.

It can get weirder for you and your friends if you show up to a fancy dinner party in this Spider-Ham tanktop.

Funko has a new DC Comics line of Primal Age figures including The Flash, Superman, Batman & more.

Get you army style and love for Captain Marvel on before the movie arrives in March with this ladies jacket.