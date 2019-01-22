When will Arrow address the cliffhanger from the Elseworlds crossover last year? How many Oscar nominations did Black Panther get? How did Deadpool participate in the 10-Year Challenge on social media? Have fans figured out who Katherine Langford is playing in Avengers: Endgame? What was Black Panther‘s original ending? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame recreated in the very popular battle video game Fortnite.

Don’t expect the hanging thread from the Elseworlds crossover to be dealt with on this season of Arrow.

A photo of Tom Brady at the NFL playoffs is the spitting image of Kingpin in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Business Insider says Young Justice: Outsiders and Titans were the last week’s two most popular streaming shows

One fan created a mod of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that turns Metal Gear Solid’s Snake into Deadpool.

Hosea Chanchez has been cast as A.S.A. operative Marcus Bishop, aka Shakedown, in Black Lightning.

Fandom gave the Spider-Man: Far From Home poster a makeover with Thanos at the center of a movie.

Surprisingly, Captain Marvel will get released in China on March 8th right along with the rest of the world.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.