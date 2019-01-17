What was the best-selling comic book title of 2018? Why did M. Night Shyamalan turn down offers to direct Marvel and DC movies? How much did it cost to make the Shazam suit? Did you notice the deep cut comic book Easter eggs in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer? What will the New Gods movie focus on according to a new rumor? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new promo for “My Name is Emiko Queen,” the next episode of the seventh season of Arrow on The CW.

Marvel was the top comic publisher in 2018, but DC Comics had the best-selling title with Action Comics #1000.

Supergirl is back with a vengeance, and here’s a new promo for “Suspicious Minds,” continuing season three.

Comic Book Resources took a dive into superheroes making guest appearances on late night talk shows in comics.

Barry Allen is “Seeing Red” in a promo for the next episode of The Flash, which is back on The CW now.

DC Comics writer Tom King is trying to help unpaid government employees a bit by giving away comics.

Deviant Artist Rick Celis created a Batman version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which sounds great.

M. Night Shyamalan explained why he turned down previous offers to be at the helm of Marvel and DC movies.

PAGE 2

The Shazam suit Zachary Levi wears in the movie cost $1 million to make, and David F. Sandberg explained why.

A new rumor states that Booster Gold will have a small role in the developing Blue Beetle film for the DCEU.

Here’s a tearful video montage remembering all of the superheroes and comic characters that we lost in 2018.

Alexandra Shipp says X-Men: Dark Phoenix brings Storm closer to being like the Halle Berry version.

The kids in the Spider-Man trailer are staying at "Hotel De Matteis," likely named after J.M. DeMatteis, who wrote classic Spidey stories like Kraven's Last Hunt pic.twitter.com/8ClkqwePKn — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) January 15, 2019

Here are a couple interesting Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer Easter eggs for the comic fans out there.

Christopher McQuarrie debunked news that he turned down a DC movie in favor of Mission: Impossible.

Check out what’s in store for the second season of The Punisher with this new promo for the upcoming return.

New Gods may focus on Mister Miracle and Big Barda trying to escape the hellish planet known as Apokolips.

PAGE 3

Darkseid from Injustice 2 is getting his own 1/4 scale statue, including a version with an extra angry portrait.

Since Captain Marvel is set in the ’90s, it only makes sense to have a shirt emulating the grunge band Nirvana.

They don’t light up, but these LA Gear high top sneakers inspired by Black Panther are still sleek and stylish.

Show your Captain Marvel pride by putting on this navy blue New Era 5950 fitted hat with the hero’s logo on it.