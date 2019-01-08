Who is providing voices for the animated Justice League vs The Fatal Five film? Is there a Superman: Red Son animated movie on the way? Who is playing Pat Dugan in the Stargirl series? Which superhero movies landed Art Directors Guild awards? What would classic movie stars look like as the Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get an introduction to Marvel’s long-running superhero family Fantastic Four in the latest edition of Marvel 101.

Kevin Conroy, Susan Eisenberg, & George Newbern will lend voices to Justice League vs The Fatal Five.

One Marvel fan on Reddit created this awesome Captain Marvel stained glass piece of the superhero’s logo.

Revenge of the Fans reports an animated Superman: Red Son film is in development and they even have a cat.

There’s an amusing little Harley Quinn appearance in this new TV spot for next month’s The LEGO Movie 2.

The Punisher season 2 hired as many veterans as possible in the show and also as crew working on the set.

Dolby Cinema and RealD 3D released these vibrant new Captain Marvel posters just as tickets went on sale.

Luke Wilson has been cast as Pat Dugan, the pilot of the powered armor suit dubbed S.T.R.I.P.E. in Stargirl.

