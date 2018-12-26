Who is taking over most of the toy licenses for DC Comics from Mattel? Did Batman vs Robin steal a fight sequence from a YouTube video creator? Which Lord of the Rings star has a voice role in Aquaman? Is David F. Sandberg up for directing a Shazam sequel? Want to see a scene in Wonder Woman ruined by the Aquaman soundtrack? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC Universe teased what’s in store in the next year of the DC Comics subscription service coming in 2019.

Spin Master signed a new licensing agreement with DC Comics, meaning Mattel won’t be involved anymore.

permission to burn this with fire? pic.twitter.com/FHXaOCzOoO — -/George- (@kryptonscodex) December 22, 2018

Someone ruined one of Wonder Woman‘s best scenes by adding Pitbull’s cover of “Africa” from Aquaman.

Footage that was originally intended for the first season finale of Titans will be used for season two instead.

Christmas might be over, but maybe you can take the time to create your own Deadpool ornament for next year.

Aquaman has already passed $500 million at the global box office, including a huge haul from China’s release.

Hellboy is touting how loyal the new movie will be to the comics with this new side-by-side image and panel.

A YouTuber thinks Warner Bros. Animation traced over a fight sequence he made online for Batman vs Robin.

The internet is creating their own “Spidersonas” after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse inspired fans.

The Art and Making of Aquaman book will be getting released on January 1, 2019 with a retail price of $45.

Marvel Studios released a new Captain Marvel TV spot, but it’s just a condensed version of the latest trailer.

Lord of the Rings star John Rhys-Davies had a voice role in Aquaman. Find out who he played over on Reddit.

Gal Gadot celebrated the completion of production on DC’s Wonder Woman 1984 just before Christmas Eve.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg isn’t necessarily ready to commit to making a sequel to the movie just yet.

Billy Eichner appeared as Namor on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and he’s not happy about the Aquaman movie at all.

Doctor Strange franchise star Benedict Wong has confirmed he will be appearing in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Legends revealed two exclusive Captain Marvel figures that will be available at Walmart and Target in 2019.

This Wonder Woman jewelry case comes with a pair of earrings and a necklace featuring the superhero’s logo.

Your feet are driving The Joker crazy on these unisex DC Comics dek shoes, for all those boat parties in Gotham.

A collectible tin contains an earring and necklace set featuring the lightning bolt of The Flash is available now.