Who is playing Injustice Society members in the Stargirl series? Want to see the new trailer for the final season of Gotham? Which character was introduced in the credits scene from the Titans season finale? How much did Aquaman make in Thursday night previews? Is Marvel working on a Nova Corps. movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Another edition of Just the Facts with J. Jonah Jameson runs through the latest Spider-Man PS4 DLC addition.

Stargirl has cast Joy Osmanski, Neil Hopkins and Nelson Lee as Tigress, Sportsmaster and Dragon King.

Keanu Reeves still wants to play Wolverine, and Boss Logic created this mock-up of what he might look like.

The season finale of Titans introduced Metropolis in this version of the DC Universe, and also a certain character.

A new trailer for the fifth and final season of Gotham reveals villains like Bane, Harley Quinn, and many more.

A new Vertigo Comics series turns Jesus Christ into a superhero rooming with the Superman-esque Sun-Man.

Doom Patrol revealed a series of six very different character posters for the cast of the DC Universe series.

The Gameloft mobile game Spider-Man Unlimited will be shutting down entirely at the end of March 2019.

