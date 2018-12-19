How should the Avengers: Endgame trailer have ended? Which comic book movies are the most anticipated of 2019? What’s going on in the first few episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders? What scene was too weird for James Wan to leave in Aquaman? Which supporting characters will we see in Stargirl? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel topped IMDb’s list of their users’ most anticipated movies of 2019.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg praised Aquaman for having some “spectacular action and visuals.”

Here’s a new clip from the upcoming premiere of the fifth and final season of Gotham, coming early on in 2019.

Aquaman broke the record for highest 10-day gross with $189.2 million, passing Captain America: Civil War.

Aquaman already pulled in $2.9 million from the early Amazon Prime sneak preview screenings last weekend.

Shooting is complete on the sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, which won’t air on ABC until 2019.

Find out how the trailer for Avengers: Endgame should have ended thanks to the folks over at HISHE.

Check out the synopses for the first three episodes of DC Universe’s animated Young Justice: Outsiders.

