How much did Aquaman make in its opening weekend in China? Could Superman get his own series on The CW? When can we expect a new trailer for Shazam!? What comic book movies landed LA Film Critics Society awards? What does NASA have to say about Tony Stark being lost in space? Which comic book movie has the most movie mistakes? All that and more on this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of the first episode of the Elseworlds crossover that is unfolding in the Arrowverse.

The Hollywood Reporter says Aquaman earned $93.6 million in China this weekend, breaking several records.

Leave the body swapping to Barry and Oliver. Stream The Flash on The CW App and see #Aquaman in theaters December 21. Get tickets: https://t.co/8w22nFbhGM pic.twitter.com/YtEKoNGoHq — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) December 9, 2018

Jason Momoa stopped by The CW to make a crack about The Flash and Arrow to help promote Aquaman.

Venom now has an overseas total of $638.6 million with a worldwide total of $851.3 million, which is insane.

Batwoman drops in to kick some ass in this clip from the upcoming second part of the Elseworlds crossover.

Elizabeth Tulloch, the Arrowverse version of Lois Lane, thinks a Superman series on The CW is possible.

Attendees at CCXP in Brazil were able to get their hands on this Captain Marvel poster with Brie Larson.

Titans co-star Alan Ritchson says a spin-off focusing on Hawk and Dove could end up coming together.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.