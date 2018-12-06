How much is Aquaman on track to make in its opening weekend in China? What were the most tweeted about comic book movies of 2018? Want to see Audi’s new car that will appear in Avengers 4? Did a Captain Marvel action figure spoil part of the movie? What happened the first time Jason Momoa put on the classic Aquaman suit? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Things are getting a little crazy in the promo for the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season four.

Aquaman is looking to have the biggest opening weekend debut for a DC Comics movie ever over in China.

Jason Momoa teases the new pack of downloadable content for LEGO DC Super Villains with Aquaman.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War topped the list of the most tweeted about movies of 2018.

The midseason finale of the second season of Black Lightning has our hero desperate to find his daughter.

According to a recent Rotten Tomatoes poll, Aquaman is the most anticipated theatrical release of December.

A new Shazam poster has arrived with the perfect tagline that also describes the hero’s unique superpowers.

The CW’s pilot for the new Batwoman series with Ruby Rose is rumored to begin production in April of 2019.

