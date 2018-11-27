How much could Aquaman make it its opening weekend? Want to check out a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse AR experience? How can you see the fifth season premiere of Gotham early? What was forbidden on the set of the first X-Men movie? What is The Joker doing at a cemetery in new set photos? How did Shazam director David F. Sandberg respond to a death threat? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The arrogant Bill Maher double down on his remarks that insulted comic books as literature and its fanbase.

New set photos from the third season of Jessica Jones reveal our hero being taken into custody by NYPD.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg followed up with some improvements made to the stand-in wardrobe.

The Wrap has analysts predicting Aquaman could be the first $100 million opening weekend since June.

Nia begins to embrace her powers in the promo for “Bunker Hill”, the next episode of The CW’s Supergirl.

8th Wall and Trigger have launched an AR Experience inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

One fan on Reddit created a sleek, simple and totally appropriate teaser poster for Mavrel’s Avengers 4.

The Paley Center in NYC is hosting a screening of the Gotham Season 5 premiere on December 12th.

