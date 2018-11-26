What’s up with the new dinosaur named after Thanos? How much has Venom made at the global box office? Will characters from Eternals appear in Captain Marvel or Avengers 4? Did Zack Snyder throw shade at Justice League on Thanksgiving? Is T.J. Miller going to appear in Deadpool 3? What did Kevin Feige have to say about his final meeting with Stan Lee? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out what’s coming up on the second season of Black Lightning in a promo for the next episode on The CW.

If you’re planning on seeing Aquaman on an IMAX screen, find out how to get your hands on collectible tickets.

Get a first look at Donna Troy in action in a promo for the eight episode of the first season of DC’s Titans.

Kevin Feige wrote a lengthy tribute to Stan Lee and remembered the final meeting he had with the legend.

A new trailer for the upcoming Elseworlds crossover in the Arrowverse shows off a lot of exciting moments

Venom has now made $822 million worldwide, pushing it past the global box office total of Wonder Woman.

Funko released an animated short in honor of the forthcoming Aquaman movie, and it’s as goofy as you’d expect.

Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos now has a dinosaur named after him. Did it kill the rest of the dinosaurs?

