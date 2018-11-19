What kind of DC Comics attractions are at the Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi? Will there be public memorials for Stan Lee? When does Birds of Prey start shooting? Want a first look at Quake in the new season of Agents of SHIELD? What stupid thing did Bill Maher say about comic book over the weekend? Which characters might be in The Eternals movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Women of Marvel hosts Judy Stephens and Sana Amanat speak with three key ladies from Marvel Studios.

DC Comics relaunched a poll from 1988 asking whether Batman‘s sidekick Jason Todd should live or die.

This 'real life' Batmobile is powered by Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/8pBXHpvtNE — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 16, 2018

This badass vehicle is called a real-life Batmobile, and apparently it’s powered by the engine of a Lamborghini.

The National has a big guide to the new Warner Bros. theme park in Abu Dhabi full of DC Comics attractions.

Here’s the promo for the first part of the upcoming Elseworlds crossover, which begins with Supergirl.

Daredevil season 3 showrunner Erik Olsen has already pitched season 4 to Netflix, but will it get ordered?

Writer and artist Amy Reeder created a comic book cover for the Elseworlds crossover in the Arrowverse.

A private funeral for Stan Lee was held over the weekend, but there will be public memorials for fans as well.

