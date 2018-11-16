What one sacred item did director Scott Derrickson save from Doctor Strange before his house burned down? What happens when you type “Excelsior” into Netflix’s search engine? When can Amazon Prime members catch an early screening of Aquaman? Will the Avengers 4 trailer arrive before the Avengers: Prelude comic hits shelves? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

io9 points out how the Spider-Man PlayStation 4 game wants to remind players that Peter Parker is hot.

Venom cinematographer Matthew Libatique was released from jail without charge after an arrest in Poland.

The latest episode of DC Daily goes behind the scenes of the Doom Patrol from the recent Titans episode.

Armie Hammer apologized for mocking fans who posted selfies with Stan Lee in honor of the comic legend.

When evacuating for a fire, you only have time to grab a handful of things. The original Eye Of Agamotto is safe. pic.twitter.com/EwlIbe2BgO — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 15, 2018

Scott Derrickson grabbed the original Eye of Agamotto when leaving his house that recently burned down.

Go type the word “Excelsior” into the Netflix search engine and see what kind of results it comes up with.

Check out some new footage in yet another teaser for the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Miles Scott, the young leukemia patient who was given the nickname Batkid, has been declared cancer free.

