What year does Captain Marvel take place? Will Batman be appearing in the final season of Gotham? What did David Ayer say was different about the original cut of Suicide Squad? Is Agents of SHIELD really more popular than every other Marvel show? What does Sebastian Stan have to say about possible becoming Captain America? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Hey, have you been keeping up with The Gifted? Here’s a promo for the seventh episode of the second season.

Venom passed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, and it’s still alive and kicking in theaters.

The official Disney Japan website says next year’s Captain Marvel specifically takes place in the year 1995.

Cameron Monaghan has confirmed Batman will be making an appearance in the final season of Gotham.

For those who maybe don’t know The Dark Phoenix Saga, here’s an abridged version of the comic book arc.

A fan noticed Patrick Sabongui played a drug dealer in the first season of Arrow before joining The Flash.

Arrowverse’s Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) posted a first look at him with Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy will be lending his voice to The Few: Dark Future.

