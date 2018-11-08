Why was Marvel initially concerned about the Outrider creatures in Avengers: Infinity War? When does the next chapter of Spider-Man PS4 DLC arrive? Want to see Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen in theaters? How did Avengers: Infinity War keep Loki‘s death a secret? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The latest episode of DC Daily goes behind the scenes of the DC Universe series Titans with a focus on Raven.

Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick says it’s the first movie of his that his kids can watch.

Marvel was concerned that the Outrider creatures in Avengers: Infinity War looked too much like Venom.

The next installment of downloadable content for Spider-Man PS4 is getting released on November 20th.

Marvel Knights is coming back to Marvel Comics, and Donny Cates talks about what fans can expect to see.

The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen will come to theaters in January for a double feature.

There were some horrifying alternate concept art designs for the return of Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War.

Kurt Russell and Greg Kinnear passed on a Swamp Thing villain role, but Kevin Durand is in talks for one.

