Would you have liked to see a more comic accurate Iron Spider suit in Avengers: Infinity War? How about a black Spider-Man suit instead? What does Kevin Smith think about the Joker origin movie? Is John Cena trying to hint at something with a recent Captain America centric post on Instagram? Are there any Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos in Ralph Breaks the Internet? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits right here.

LEGO Empire created this stop-motion battle between Marvel’s Captain America and Ryu from Street Fighter.

You should probably be jealous of this impressive, full collection of VHS tapes of X-Men: The Animated Series.

Check out some promo photos featuring an armored Bruce Wayne and the villains of Gotham‘s final season.

Marvel Comics writer Ethan Sacks announced Star-Lord will be getting an Old Man Quill comic book arc.

Aliens of National City are in danger in the promo for the upcoming Supergirl episode “Parasite Lost.”

Finn Jones expressed disappointment at the cancellation of Iron Fist since the story can’t be completed.

The Iron Spider suit in Avengers: Infinity War almost had a more comic book accurate design instead.

Stephen Amell revealed that production has wrapped on this fall’s new Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.