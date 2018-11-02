What do the viewing numbers for the third season of Daredevil look like so far? Which Aquaman co-star almost passed on their role? Who would Ray Fisher like to see direct the Cyborg movie if it happens? What does Kevin Feige love about the credits scenes on Marvel movies? Which Marvel character did Tyler Perry mash up with his character Madea for Halloween? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

See where DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are headed to next in the promo for the upcoming “Misfits” episode.

Anjelika Washington has landed the role of an “undisclosed DC character” in the DC Universe series Stargirl.

The second season of on The CW Black Lightning continues with a promo for “The Book of Blood: Chapter One.”

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son were LEGO Batman, Robin & Harley Quinn for Halloween.

A new villain causes trouble in the promo for “All Doll’d Up,” the next episode of the fifth season of The Flash.

Avengers and Wonder Woman were all over Fandango’s survey of the most popular 2018 Halloween costumes.

Here’s a new international poster and promo images from the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Reportedly Daredevil experienced a 50% drop in viewership compared to the first week of the second season.

