How old is Matt Murdock on the Daredevil TV series? Who is playing the villain in the Gotham prequel series Pennyworth? Will the snap of Thanos have an impact on Marvel TV shows at all? Would you believe Venom might become the most profitable Spider-Man movie ever? Did you know Batman was almost killed at the end of The Dark Knight Returns? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Captain Marvel is the latest comic book movie to get the strange but satisfying Weird Trailer treatment.

Daredevil season 3 finally gives fans an idea of just how old Matt Murdock is, thanks to his mom, Maggie.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow takes a cue from ABBA in the promo for their next episode, “Dancing Queen.”

X-Men: First Class co-star Jason Flemyng has landed the role of villain Lord Harwood in Pennyworth.

Oliver makes a drastic move in his quest to find Diaz in “Level Two,” the next episode of Arrow season seven.

Dexter alumnus Jaime Murray will have a recurring role of Theresa Walker on the final season of Gotham.

Concept artist Charlie Wen revealed an alternate design for Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gotham will premiere on January 3, 2019 on FOX and it will now have 12 episodes instead of only 10.

PAGE 2

Robert Downey Jr. posted these Iron Man and Spider-Man painted pumpkins off in time for Halloween.

Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb discused whether the snap of Thanos might effect the TV shows or not.

Doom Patrol is coming together in the promo for the next episode of the DC Universe streaming series Titans.

According to Forbes, Venom is on the verge of becoming more profitable than all of the Spider-Man movies.

This family dressed up as The Avengers inspired by Avengers: Age of Ultron for group Halloween fun.

Frank Miller recently revealed that The Dark Knight Returns almost had the death of Batman by gunfire.

See footage and interviews from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from London and Paris Comic-Cons.

Todd McFarlane won’t rule out the possibility of his developing Spawn movie ending up streaming at Netflix.

PAGE 3

Aquaman from Injustice 2 has been given his own 1/4 sale statue from Prime 1 Studio, complete with trident.

Batgirl and Batman now have their own Funko brand cereals that come along with a little POP vinyl figure.

The classic version of Cyclops from Marvel Comics is becoming a One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz.

Keep your ears warm this winter with this unisex headband branded by Xavier’s School for the Gifted.