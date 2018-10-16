What’s the dumbest Venom storyline of all time? What is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow doing instead of the Arrowverse crossover this year? Did you know Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz auditioned for another key Marvel role? Is the 1966 Batmobile appearing in an upcoming DC Comics movie? Who might know Peter Parker‘s secret in Spider-Man: Far From Home? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mr. Sunday Movies dives into Marvel Comics to talk about one of the dumbest Venom storylines of all time.

Aquaman will release in China on December 7 this winter, one week ahead of its debut in the United States.

The teaser for the second episode of Arrow season seven promises time spent with “The Longbow Hunters.”

Venom has emerged as Sony’s highest-grossing 2018 film in Russia, and could land on the all-time list too.

Titans star Brenton Thwaites sits down to chat about the DC Universe show in a new episode of DC Daily.

Instead of being in the Elseworlds crossover, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will have a crossover with itself.

Stephen Amell revealed a new Elseworlds poster, showing him as The Flash and Grant Gustin as Arrow.

Comic writer Marc Guggenheim explains what he’d like to see from a series adaptation of Marvel’s Blade.

