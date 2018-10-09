Which villains won’t be appearing in the fifth and final season of Gotham? Why is Venom obsessed with snacking on tater tots? What were Spider-Man and Nick Fury spotted doing together in Spider-Man: Far From Home set photos? Who does Kevin Smith want to play Batman next? Did you catch all the Easter eggs and comic references in Venom? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch a sneak peek at an episode of the upcoming animated Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest.

Gotham showrunner John Stephens revealed some of the villains who couldn’t make it into the final season.

The cast of Daredevil season 3 opens up about what fans can expect from this standalone season of the show.

Stan Lee recently opened up about elder abuse he was dealing with in a new interview with The Daily Beast.

A sizzle reel for the upcoming seventh season of Arrow reveals the hardships Oliver Queen will suffer.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer somewhat explained why Venom is obsessed with snacking on tater tots.

Concept artist Charlie Wen shared this alternate design for the giant Chitauri serpent carriers in Avengers.

Gotham star Cameron Monaghan talks about playing both Jeremiah and Jerome in the DC Comics series.

