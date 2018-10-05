Want to see Eminem‘s music video for the title song from the Venom soundtrack? How does the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for Venom compare to the critical score? Which DC Comics character is getting a new version coming to Titans? Does the credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp contain a clue as to how the Soul Stone operates? What is the rumored titled for Avengers 4? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

James Corden and Reggie Watts created a throwback 90s style rap music video for the Venom soundtrack.

Geoff Johns teases that the DC Universe shows may exist in a multi-verse rather than a singular universe.

Happy Birthday, @MelissaBenoist – @TheCWSupergirl to the world! Amazing Cast Assistant @DeadlyMovies had a custom cake made celebrating Melissa’s favorite flick, Jurassic Park – complete with sexy Jeff Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/IhwiM96Wgd — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 4, 2018

Melissa Benoist‘s birthday cake not only features Supergirl, but sexy Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park.

The animated Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron will have Riri Williams voiced by Andi Mack‘s Sofia Wylie.

Believe it or not, there’s a new Venom TV spot that actually has quotes praising the totally strange movie.

Netflix seems to have confirmed that Bullseye will be appearing in Daredevil season 3 in some capacity.

The cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp talks about the clever and fun improvisation of Paul Rudd.

Right now the audience score for Venom is quite different from the critical score. But can it be trusted?

