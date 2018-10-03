Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Why did X-Men star Fan Bingbing disappear for a bit, and why has she resurfaced? Who is playing Lobo in the second season of Krypton? What might the title for the Deadpool 2 re-release be? Want to see Stan Lee‘s outtakes and alternate takes from Ant-Man and the Wasp? Which minor Ant-Man character might return in the future? What did Tom Hardy‘s 10-year old son contribute to Venom? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Nerdist created this faux TV commercial for a new action figure line that mashes up Venom and Predator.

X-Men star Fan Bingbing is in custody and may have to pay over $100 million to China in fines and backtaxes.

In the bacgkround of this shot from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you’ll see the Spidey PS4 suit.

Listen to the track “Run, Eddie, Run” from the Venom score written by composer Ludwig Goransson.

Check out more of the final battle from Venom with the other sybmiote Riot in a new TV spot for the movie.

Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlan will play the DC Comics character Lobo in the second season of Krypton.

Check out the cool new poster for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, featuring a ton of Spider-People.

Despite having a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, Venom‘s box office will be just fine.

