How does Kevin Smith think a Hawkeye TV series should begin? Would you believe Venom is the most anticipated movie of the fall in a recent Atom Tickets survey? Would you like to see Nicolas Cage play Lex Luthor? Are you ready for a new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer? Will Venom have any credits scenes? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

One fan created an edit of Justice League featuring Henry Cavill donning the famous black Superman suit.

Kevin Smith says a Hawkeye series should start with him dying and then follow the other Avengers instead.

It should come as no surprise that Robert Downey Jr. likes making his coffee with the power of Iron Man.

Lesley Ann Warren is in Daredevil season three as Mrs. Falb, a woman of “high morals and steely resolve.”

A new episode of the DC Daily show looks at LEGO DC Supervillains, the upcoming Titans series and more.

Carlos Ezquerra, the co-creator of Judge Dredd, died at the age of 70 after complications from lung cancer.

Concept artist Charlie Wen shared a different Red Skull design in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Based on a survey of Atom Tickets users, this week’s Venom ranks as the most anticipated movie of the fall.

