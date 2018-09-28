Want to see a bunch of character promos for Titans? What’s going on with Multiple Man? How does Deadpool tie into a Utah lawsuit that resulted in a $474,455.22 fee? Is there any chance that Carol Danvers is a Skrull in Captain Marvel? Want to know some of the Easter eggs you’ll find in Venom? Could Avengers 4 be called Avengers: Eternity? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new promo for Titans has Beast Boy transforming and accidentally exposing himself in front of Robin.

Producer Simon Kinberg says the script for Multiple Man with James Franco is still being worked on now.

Venom star Tom Hardy answers difficult questions from some adorable youngsters and doesn’t eat them.

The state of Utah must pay $474,455.22 in legal fees after losing a lawsuit involving Deadpool and alcohol.

Robin takes the spotlight in this new promo for Titans, coming to DC Universe in mid-October this year.

Avengers: Infinity War landed three nominations from the Hollywood Professional Association Awards.

Concept artist Charlie Wen revealed this more urban style Hawkeye design. Could we see it in Avengers 4?

With $122 million at the box office, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the 5th highest grossing MCU movie in China.

