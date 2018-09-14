Who is playing Lois Lane in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover episodes? Want to know how to 3D print your own tiara from Wonder Woman? Is there a credits scene for Venom? What are the betting odds for who will play Superman in place of Henry Cavill? How did Stan Lee stop an actor as Green Goblin from scaring President Carter’s wife and daughter? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new trailer tosses around some critical acclaim for the brand new Spider-Man PlayStation 4 video game.

Grimm favorite Elizabeth Tulloch will be playing Lois Lane in this season’s Arrowverse crossover episodes.

Wolverine’s arch nemesis Omega Red is now a playable character in Marvel’s Contest of Champions.

Stan Lee stopped an actor portraying Green Goblin from scaring President Carter’s wife and daughter.

The folks at Tested show off how to 3D print your own Wonder Woman tiara that can be used for cosplay.

The seventh season of DC’s Arrow will reportedly be introducing the Olympian villain known as Javelin.

Marvel is releasing a one-shot, custom edition tie-in comic on September 14 before the arrival of Venom.

Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead) has been tapped to play Agent Liberty‘s father on Supergirl.

