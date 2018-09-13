Superhero Bits: Captain Britain Movie Rumors, Kate Beckinsale Talks Abandoned Wonder Woman & More
Posted on Thursday, September 13th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
Which Batman villain will now have the Gotham version established as canon in DC Comics? When might Daredevil season three be hitting Netflix? How much is Venom tracking to make in its opening weekend? Could Marvel be secretly working on a Captain Britain movie? What does Kate Beckinsale have to say about the Wonder Woman movie she almost made? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Get a good look behind the scenes of the making of the Spider-Man PS4 game with this little featurette.
The Gotham version of the Batman villain Firefly is now canon in DC Comics in Detective Comics #988.
“??????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ?????????” 19 ????? ?????????? #Daredevil ?????? 3 #MarvelTH #MarvelThailand pic.twitter.com/kxd2EmSRsE
— Netflix Thailand (@netflixth) September 11, 2018
A teaser from the Netflix account in Thailand is teasing the arrival of Daredevil season 3 on October 19.
Candice Patton doesn’t seem to be too happy that all the men are getting Funko POPs for The Flash.
The Inner Circle is featured prominently in a new promo from the upcoming second season of The Gifted.
Venom is on track to break records opening between $60-$70 million on the first weekend of October.
View this post on Instagram
My very first pass on #flash for #batmanvssuperman. You can see the full body in the bonus features on the dvd. Because this was going to be a prototype suit the bolt wasn’t included in this option. #dc #comicbookmovies #concepart #costume #zbrush #keyshot #photoshop #dcu
Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz posted this design for The Flash he created for Batman v Superman.
ComicBook.com has a rundown of all the new characters coming to the Arrowverse in the new season.
