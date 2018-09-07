How does Michelle Yeoh feel about the firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy? Want to know more about Spider-Man‘s fighting mechanics in the new PlayStation 4 video game? Is Anna Paquin interested in playing Rogue again? Is Paul Feig interested in directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Who does Mark Ruffalo want to see Hulk encounter in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Construction is officially underway for the new Marvel park area at Disney’s California Adventure Park.

Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor explains why the fifth and final season of the series will be a special one.

SyFy Wire goes through some trivia and facts you might not have known about the Watchmen graphic novel.

The Ant-Man franchise has now earned over $1 billion thanks to the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Princess Mera @Mattel wears a colorful, full-length royal gown with aqua-blue & red tulle layered skirt, shimmery long-sleeve top & dramatic jellyfish collar piece by @AquamanMovie costume designer Kym Barrett!#Aquaman pic.twitter.com/C61v4gYtYR — The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) September 7, 2018

A new doll of Princess Mera from Aquaman has a royal gown created by costume designer Kym Barrett.

Michelle Yeoh, who had a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, spoke out against firing Jame Gunn.

A new video breaks down Spider-Man‘s fighting styles in the officially released PlayStation 4 video game.

A character breakdown for roles in DC Universe’s Doom Patrol reveals Cyborg‘s father will be involved.

