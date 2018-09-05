What’s the one problem with the Batman: The Animated Series Blu-ray box set? Who is directing the pilot for DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series? What milestone did Incredibles 2 reach at the box office? Wouldn’t it be great to see a Batman Beyond movie with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne? Who is the latest MCU character spotted on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

IGN likes having Batman: The Animated Series on Blu-ray, but not the collectibles coming with the box set.

Avengers: Infinity War helped pave the way for 2018 to deliver the second biggest summer box office ever.

See how the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer compares to the same scenes in the final cut of the movie.

Underworld director Len Wiseman has been tapped to direct the pilot for DC Universe’s Swamp Thing.

Here’s a promo for the fifth season premiere of The Flash, titled “Shadows,” coming to The CW next month.

New details on the presence of Gotham and Titans at New York Comic-Con next month have come to light.

Get a glimpse at the fun photo mode from the Spider-Man PS4 game, which will be available to buy on Friday.

An Avengers fan theory proposes the idea that Odin used Infinity Stones to bring peace to the Nine Realms.

