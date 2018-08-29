When will downloadable content for Spider-Man PS4 be released? Want to see how perfectly footage from Flubber mashes up with Venom? When can you catch Constantine: The Legend Continues on The CW? What role did Viggo Mortensen turn down in the upcoming Joker origin movie? What director is supposedly wanted to direct Supergirl? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new Spider-Man PS4 trailer focuses on the friends, family and villains Peter Parker is dealing with.

Spider-Man was so close to pulling off the Infinity Gauntlet, and Iron Man nearly cut off Thanos‘ arm too.

Hayley Atwell was in full wardrobe and make-up as Peggy Carter when she got her driver’s license photo.

The schedule for downloadable content for the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 game has already been revealed.

Another perfect trailer mash-up takes Venom and combines it with some footage from Disney’s Flubber.

Supergirl will again address the issue of gun control in the upcoming fourth season of the series on The CW.

earlier this year, @MarvelStudios commissioned me to create a poster as a gift to the cast and crew of THOR: RAGNAROK, the greatest of all MCU films. pic.twitter.com/L4AzAID28d — tom whalen (@strongstufftom) August 17, 2018

Tom Whalen created this Thor: Ragnarok poster as a gift for the crew of the Marvel Studios production.

Constantine: The Legend Continues will hit The CW on October 15 before DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

