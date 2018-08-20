What’s the latest in Stan Lee‘s legal battle with his former manager and guardian? Is there a Wolverine reference hidden in The Greatest Showman? What is Chris Hemsworth‘s honest assessment of the first two movies in the Thor franchise? Want a look at Black Manta‘s submarine in an Aquaman LEGO set? Will Doctor Strange 2 be shooting next spring? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Listen to the cover of “Behind Blue Eyes” from this past second season for Marvel’s FX TV series Legion.

Stan Lee has officially been granted a three-year restraining order against his former manager and guardian.

A Reddit user noticed a possibly hidden reference to Wolverine in The Greatest Showman opening credits.

Famous comic artist Jim Lee shared four rejection letters received from Marvel and DC before getting hired.

Avengers: Infinity War gets an energetic, fun makeover cut in the style of Scott Pilgrim vs the World.

Wonder Woman won another trophy with the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form.

Today I replaced Tom Cruise with Howard the Duck in some of his most famous roles. pic.twitter.com/mX3KsaUabj — Joe | Chendango (@Chendango1) August 17, 2018

A Twitter user named Joe decided to replace Tom Cruise in movie posters with Marvel’s Howard the Duck.

Marvel Comics has announced a new Iron Heart series written by Chicago poet and playwright Eve Ewing.

