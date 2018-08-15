Want to see an alternate design of Juggernaut that didn’t make it into Deadpool 2? Who are the new villains the Fantastic Four have to deal with in Marvel Comics? What’s happening for Batman Day this year? Why did Shazam star Asher Angel‘s parents get annoyed with him? How did the Celine Dion song “Ashes” end up in Deadpool 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new edition of Marvel University takes a closer look at the small world of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Video game company Crystal Dynamics has opened up a new studio to work on the upcoming Avengers game.

Wishing Sebastian Stan the happiest of birthdays.? I'm beginning to believe he might actually BE my son, cuz just like @NathanHamill & @GriffinHamill, he never calls…he never writes…C'mon kids- would it kill ya to drop your old man a line? #Ingrates? pic.twitter.com/T0zGyVOYBm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 13, 2018

Mark Hamill took the time this week to give his long lost son Sebastian Stan a much needed birthday wish.

When the Fantastic Four return to Marvel Comics, they’ll have to deal with a team called The Fantastix.

Deadpool 2 is now available on home video, and this new promo is full of a bunch of different f-words.

A description of a new character coming to the fifth and final season of Gotham could be Bane’s father.

Concept artist Alexander Lozano revealed a more comic accurate design for Juggernaut in Deadpool 2.

Details on this year’s 80th anniversary Batman Day celebrations have now been unveiled by DC Comics.

