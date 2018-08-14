Did you know The Avengers once teamed up with a soap opera character? What’s the premiere date for the second season of Runaways on Hulu? Which Crazy Rich Asians star landed a role in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Will the Wasp get a new suit in future MCU installments? What was the original plot idea for Deadpool 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A promo for the upcoming second season of The Gifted teases what’s in store for the Marvel mutant series.

My mom approved this message so hard. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/zEh3hzdgW1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 11, 2018

Here’s a new ad for the home release of Deadpool 2, featuring plenty of praise from Ryan Reynolds‘ mother.

Iron Fist showrunner M. Raven Metzner said there were discussions about having Moon Knight in season 2.

One fan created a trailer featuring Tom Hardy‘s Venom facing off against Andrew Garfield‘s Spider-Man.

Some kind of wolf creature character will be soon be joining DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in a recurring role.

ComicBookMovie.com has some trippy, new pieces of Ant-Man and the Wasp quantum realm concept art.

The second season of Marvel’s Runaways has been confirmed to debut on Hulu starting on December 21.

