What is Sebastian Stan‘s favorite line from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Want to see how Grant Gustin looks in the final version of the new suit for the upcoming season of The Flash? Why did Ruby Rose leave Twitter after being cast as Batwoman? What’s the final domestic box office count for Marvel’s Black Panther? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Chris Hemsworth trolled Marvel fans with Avengers 4 spoilers at the Teen Choice Awards over the weekend.

Speaking of which, Avengers: Infinity War won a bunch of Teen Choice Awards, and so did Black Panther.

Watch a trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther cut in the style of the first trailer for the DCEU’s Aquaman movie.

Sebastian Stan revealed his favorite line from the MCU is when he asks Steve Rogers, “Who the hell is Bucky?”

Grant Gustin struck back at body shaming fans with this fantastic image of the new suit from The Flash.

Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds joked on Twitter about trading their roles as Deadpool and Thor.

Check out some new gameplay footage from the launch trailer for next month’s release of Spider-Man PS4.

Karen Murphy, production designer on Netflix’s The Get Down, will work on Morbius the Living Vampire.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.