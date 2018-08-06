Which comic book TV series star will voice Superboy in Reign of the Supermen? Will the arrival of Batwoman in the Arrowverse mean Batman isn’t far behind? Now that Thanos has the Soul Stone, what’s going on with Red Skull? How does Todd McFarlane improve the movie design of Venom? Which Marvel Comics character almost appeared in Thor: Ragnarok? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch adults react to trailers that debuted at Comic-Con, including the first Shazam and Aquaman trailers.

Gotham actor Cameron Monaghan will voice Superboy in the Reign of the Supermen animated movie.

Here’s another new motion poster for Aquaman featuring that questionable aquarium shot from the trailer.

Even thought Batwoman is coming to the Arrowverse, there are no plans to introduce Batman right now.

#Bloodshot A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:51pm PDT

Vin Diesel posted an Instagram video announcing the start of production on the comic movie Bloodshot.

The first page of Alan Moore’s iconic Batman: The Killing Joke has been auctioned off for $120,000.

Took a pass at designing Janet's Wasp suit for the original #Antman film. Wanted to keep the retro technology feel established in Hank Pym's Antman suit. Check out @andyparkart posts for the final version you see in the film! #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/dEY1eLD9vh — Jackson Sze (@JacksonSze) August 2, 2018

Concept artist Jackson Sze revealed this more retro style concept art for Janet Van Dyne‘s original Wasp suit.

Ryan Reynolds originally put his foot down to keep the cut Disney joke in Deadpool 2, but eventually conceded.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.