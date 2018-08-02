Could Thanos beat up Hulk if he didn’t have the Infinity Stones? What weapon did Ghost almost have in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Do you want to read an Aquaman prequel novel about a teenage Arthur Curry? When will the second season of The Runaways come to Hulu? Why are some fans worried about X-Men franchise actress Fan Bingbing? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A special Comic-Con edition of Eat the Universe takes a closer look at the convention food and how to spice it up.

One scene in Avengers: Infinity War used a real publicity photo of Robert Downey Jr. to represent Tony Stark.

Concept artist Tully Summers revealed one design for Ghost gave her claws that could rip the fabric of reality.

Some fans are concerned X-Men: Days of Future Past star Fan Bingbing hasn’t been active on social media.

Here’s another sneak peek of the animated movie LEGO DC Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis.

The TCAs revealed the second season of Marvel’s series The Runaways on Hulu will premiere this winter.

Father and fan Kino Kaoru had the perfect cosplay with his daughter as Thanos and an adorable Gamora.

An Aquaman prequel novel will follow a 13-year-old Arthur as he discovers the truth about his mother.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.