How many episodes are there in the second season of Iron Fist? Which villain has been cast for the next season of Supergirl? Which superhero role did Joe Manganiello once audition for? Why is The Runaways airing an episode after the season finale of Cloak and Dagger? Who told Stan Lee about the possibility of the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this episode of Eat the Universe, it’s time to make some Black Panther Akabenzi with Martellus Bennett.

The second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist will only be 10 episodes, and all the titles have been revealed online.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld paid a visit to Stan Lee where they had a good chat about all things Marvel.

Don’t expect to see Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple in any episodes from the second season of Iron Fist.

The Jim Jeffries Show had a hilarious segment about how diversity in comics is making stupid bigots angry.

Rhona Mitra has landed the recurring role of Mercy Graves on Supergirl and Robert Baker is her brother.

DC Comics has more comic book crossovers with Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters coming this Halloween.

Marvel’s Runaways is making the jump from Hulu to Freeform to air after the Cloak and Dagger finale.

