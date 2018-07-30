Superhero Bits: ‘Supergirl’ Adds Mercy Graves, No Superman Cameo in ‘Shazam’ for Now & More
Posted on Monday, July 30th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
How many episodes are there in the second season of Iron Fist? Which villain has been cast for the next season of Supergirl? Which superhero role did Joe Manganiello once audition for? Why is The Runaways airing an episode after the season finale of Cloak and Dagger? Who told Stan Lee about the possibility of the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
In this episode of Eat the Universe, it’s time to make some Black Panther Akabenzi with Martellus Bennett.
The second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist will only be 10 episodes, and all the titles have been revealed online.
SUNDAY WITH STAN! Well, my Saturday, but your Sunday. Let’s get right to it, how great does @therealstanlee look in this photo?? He’s doing really, really well, his own words actually. I had the pleasure of sitting with him yesterday for an extended period and it was a delight. My visiting him was something that I was fortunate to have been extended by Stan’s family and friends a few weeks back, I told them to let me know the morning of, in case Stan was too tired or not feeling up to it. I got the call Friday and then Saturday a.m. to come on over. When I saw Stan, my heart soared, his color was great and his eyes were wider than I’d seen them in quite some time. He was vibrant and spry. I told him that everyone would be thrilled to see how good he was doing. That’s when he said “I’m doing well, tell them I’m doing well.” He said “Can you believe I’m 95 years old, Rob? I’m still here at 95, who would have thought?” I told him how traveling with him a few years back opened my eyes to the tremendous energy and stamina he possessed. I look at him as I do my mom, but 20 years older, he’s amazing. We talked of his moving to L.A. in the 70’s to set up Marvel properties in film and tv. I informed him that Disney was bringing the Fox family of Marvel characters home, that they’d be reunited and he settled back in his chair and he smiled “Thank you for telling me that.” We talked of his working with educators in the 70’s to carry comics in libraries, how my vocabulary was improved by his writing all that jargon for all the scientists he created, Tony Stark, Reed Richards and Hank Pym. Stan expressed his love of Deadpool, especially the film. He said, “I can’t believe all the X-rated stuff he gets away with.” I told him, that’s all @vancityreynolds ??? We talked smart ass characters and how we’re all smart asses inside. I added that there is no Deadpool without Spider Man! There was much more, but the bottom line is, July 28, 2018, Stan was in great spirits and in great care. Thank you to Jon Bollerjack and the family for bringing me up. I was deeply moved and I’m so grateful to have shared time with him. #stanlee #marvel #spiderman #deadpool #robliefeld
Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld paid a visit to Stan Lee where they had a good chat about all things Marvel.
Don’t expect to see Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple in any episodes from the second season of Iron Fist.
The Jim Jeffries Show had a hilarious segment about how diversity in comics is making stupid bigots angry.
Rhona Mitra has landed the recurring role of Mercy Graves on Supergirl and Robert Baker is her brother.
DC Comics has more comic book crossovers with Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters coming this Halloween.
Marvel’s Runaways is making the jump from Hulu to Freeform to air after the Cloak and Dagger finale.
